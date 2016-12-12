rsz_1610-teaser1_image1.jpg

Minimum wage amendment passes

Amendment 70, which will raise the minimum wage in Colorado from $8.31 an hour to $12 by 2020, passed with 54.6 percent... more

Four plans, one vision: DenveRight

City planners have finished the first phase of public outreach for DenveRight, having received nearly 8,000 responses from surveys, community workshops and meetings. more

DSST-Byers robotics

The Denver School of Science and Technology (DSST-Byers) “Skybots” compare in intensity with any school sports team. But they compete with brains rather than brawn. more

Harvard Gulch Trail getting much-needed attention

Harvard Gulch exists to funnel runoff and provide recreation. The recreation side will be the focus of improvements. more

Canine Traveling Companions

The fall in Colorado offers a lot of delight in road trips into the mountains to view the changing leaves, feel the crisp fall air and try local produce and wine that are plentiful this time of year. more

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Denver currently ranks as the 19th most populous city and the fastest-growing major city in the United States. And based on its recent projections, Denver’s population will skyrocket by more than... more

Dec 12, 2016 11:07 AM Government

All Service Directory and Classified ads cost $27 for 25 words or less (including first bold line) – 25¢ per extra word. CALL 303-778-8021. more

Dec 8, 2016 5:03 PM Classifieds

Sara Hertwig

“The police department depends on you to be its eyes and ears,” Denver Police District Six Commander, Ron Saunier, has been telling citizens worried about increased numbers of homeless people in their neighborhoods. more

Dec 7, 2016 9:00 AM News

In December 2015, Union Pacific, which now owns the yard, announced it would close the site in February 2016 and sell the 70-acre site to developers. Excitement reigns, since the site lies just south of Downtown in the heart of Lincoln Park. more

Dec 7, 2016 8:46 AM News

Denver is beginning the planning process for a new GO Bond in 2017. GO Bonds must be approved by the voters. With your permission, the City sells bonds to investors. We use the funds they provide to pay for the maintenance... more

Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM Government

Some important ballot initiatives were approved by Colorado voters on Nov. 8. They are: more

Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM Government

The Profile's picks for the best local, free to affordable shows in the Denver area. This month: Holiday Carillon, Denver Pops, Harmonious Wail. more

Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM Arts

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in "Business as Usual." Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com. more

Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM Business

While coming of age in upstate New York, Iliff School of Theology President and CEO Tom Wolfe set his sights on learning to fly rather than on following his father into the clergy. more

Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM People

It’s going to be another dazzling fall day, but the sun hasn’t been up long enough to spread warmth on the roughly 200 volunteers milling around a lawn at South High School on a recent Saturday morning. more

Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM News

