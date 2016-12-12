The fall in Colorado offers a lot of delight in road trips into the mountains to view the changing leaves, feel the crisp fall air and try local produce and wine that are plentiful this time of year. more

Harvard Gulch exists to funnel runoff and provide recreation. The recreation side will be the focus of improvements. more

The Denver School of Science and Technology (DSST-Byers) “Skybots” compare in intensity with any school sports team. But they compete with brains rather than brawn. more

City planners have finished the first phase of public outreach for DenveRight, having received nearly 8,000 responses from surveys, community workshops and meetings. more

Amendment 70, which will raise the minimum wage in Colorado from $8.31 an hour to $12 by 2020, passed with 54.6 percent... more

Features

Classifieds – December 2016 All Service Directory and Classified ads cost $27 for 25 words or less (including first bold line) – 25¢ per extra word. CALL 303-778-8021. more 5:03 PM Jay Farschman Classifieds

Sara Hertwig Homelessness creates tensions between citizens and cops “The police department depends on you to be its eyes and ears,” Denver Police District Six Commander, Ron Saunier, has been telling citizens worried about increased numbers of homeless people in their neighborhoods. more 9:00 AM Caroline Schomp News

Burnham Yard closing ends chapter of Denver history In December 2015, Union Pacific, which now owns the yard, announced it would close the site in February 2016 and sell the 70-acre site to developers. Excitement reigns, since the site lies just south of Downtown in the heart of Lincoln Park. more 8:46 AM Lucy Graca News

A Representative View, December 2016 Denver is beginning the planning process for a new GO Bond in 2017. GO Bonds must be approved by the voters. With your permission, the City sells bonds to investors. We use the funds they provide to pay for the maintenance... more 7:46 AM Robin Kniech Government

Business As Usual, December 2016 Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in "Business as Usual." Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com. more 7:46 AM Kerry Hammond Business