Minimum wage amendment passes
Amendment 70, which will raise the minimum wage in Colorado from $8.31 an hour to $12 by 2020, passed with 54.6 percent... more
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Denver currently ranks as the 19th most populous city and the fastest-growing major city in the United States. And based on its recent projections, Denver’s population will skyrocket by more than... more
Dec 12, 2016 11:07 AM Government
Dec 8, 2016 5:03 PM Classifieds
“The police department depends on you to be its eyes and ears,” Denver Police District Six Commander, Ron Saunier, has been telling citizens worried about increased numbers of homeless people in their neighborhoods. more
Dec 7, 2016 9:00 AM News
In December 2015, Union Pacific, which now owns the yard, announced it would close the site in February 2016 and sell the 70-acre site to developers. Excitement reigns, since the site lies just south of Downtown in the heart of Lincoln Park. more
Dec 7, 2016 8:46 AM News
Denver is beginning the planning process for a new GO Bond in 2017. GO Bonds must be approved by the voters. With your permission, the City sells bonds to investors. We use the funds they provide to pay for the maintenance... more
Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM Government
Some important ballot initiatives were approved by Colorado voters on Nov. 8. They are: more
Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM Government
The Profile's picks for the best local, free to affordable shows in the Denver area. This month: Holiday Carillon, Denver Pops, Harmonious Wail. more
Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM Arts
Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM Business
While coming of age in upstate New York, Iliff School of Theology President and CEO Tom Wolfe set his sights on learning to fly rather than on following his father into the clergy. more
Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM People
It’s going to be another dazzling fall day, but the sun hasn’t been up long enough to spread warmth on the roughly 200 volunteers milling around a lawn at South High School on a recent Saturday morning. more
Dec 7, 2016 7:46 AM News
