Life History: Can the housing crunch be solved by good design?

Reading real estate headlines as a renter today paints a bleak picture. Rents are increasing, median house prices are at a record high and climbing, all with no end in sight. But Denver is—and always has been—a boom and bust town. A century ago, local newspapers broadcast the same headlines warning of a housing crisis, with new construction unable to keep up with a rapidly increasing population. This trend was cause for concern throughout the country. In the wake of WWI, soldiers returned home, only to find a dearth of housing options. The war effort had brought residential construction to a standstill, while increasing numbers of European immigrants put an even greater strain on the nation’s tight housing market. According to the U.S. Census, Denver's population jumped by 120,000 between 1900 and 1920. One headline from a June 1920 Rocky Mountain News story calls the shortage "critical," claiming “every desirable house and apartment in the city” was occupied. The paper cites the high cost of building as the primary reason for the continued housing crisis.

The Denver Real Estate Exchange was equally concerned with the housing situation, estimating at least 8,000 new homes were needed to ease the crunch. Denver’s housing crisis was so acute, the chairman of the Denver Real Estate Exchange, James Cartwright, was called to speak before a special hearing of the Reconstruction and Production committee of the U.S. Senate. In September 1920, the Exchange released a plan to address the issue, which focused on easing building codes to encourage the speedy and cheap construction of wood-framed houses—which had been outlawed in Denver since 1863, due to fire concerns. In the end, Denver’s building codes remained intact and the crisis continued through the 1920s.

The Architects’ Small House Service Bureau, officially established in 1919, offered one solution to the high cost of building single family homes. Established first in St. Paul, Minnesota, the Mountain Division of the Bureau opened in Denver in 1920. Serving Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Montana, the division was founded by some of the most well-known architects in Denver, including William and Arthur Fisher, Harry Edbrooke, William Bowman, Harry Manning, and George Bettcher.

The aim of the Bureau was to open home ownership to the middle classes and encourage new home owners to build homes that “conform to correct architectural theories of construction and embody artistic principles of design.” The Architects’ Small House Service Bureau achieved their aims by creating hundreds of architectural blueprints and building schematics for small homes—defined as homes with between three and six rooms, topping out at 3,000 square feet. Many were designed with future additions in mind. Blueprints were chosen out of a catalog and purchased by mail order for a small sum—generally no more than $30. While some mail order companies like Sears-Roebuck sold entire prefabricated kit homes, the Architects’ Small House Service Bureau only sold blueprints, leaving prospective homeowners to select a local contractor to complete construction. The Bureau also released extensive literature on home financing, building within one’s means, and selecting appropriate and cost-efficient materials. The Architects’ Small House Service Bureau was endorsed by both the American Institute of Architects and the Department of Commerce. It was the only mail order architectural service to be so endorsed.

In 1924, the Bureau joined forces with the "Better Homes in America" campaign, a project endorsed by President Warren G. Harding and then-Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover. The the campaign advocated for “inexpensive but attractive and convenient small homes … accessible to all families.” These organizations, and many others throughout America, believed home ownership led to a more respectable, cohesive community.

Unfortunately, the Architects’ Small House Service Bureau never gained national momentum. Subscriptions to the organization’s magazine dwindled and smaller divisions disbanded. The American Institute of Architects, fearing that the Bureau was drawing customers away from the organization’s members, withdrew their endorsement in 1934. In 1942, the Bureau officially dissolved.

To this day, Denver’s historic neighborhoods still boast homes designed by the Architects’ Small House Service Bureau. This experiment, however short-lived, illustrates the lasting value of good design. While many of the homes have been expanded, remodeled or otherwise updated, these small homes remain an integral part of our neighborhoods. As Denver enters another year of increasing growth, the design of our buildings today will shape the Denver of tomorrow. We must ask ourselves what we hope that future might be and design accordingly.

A Denver native, Becca Dierschow is the Preservation and Research Coordinator at Historic Denver. She has a degree in history from Lewis & Clark College and a Masters in Building Archaeology from the University of York.