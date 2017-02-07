Book of Will is Shakespeare, but Shakespeare for all

By John Showalter

The play The Book of Will, by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Davis McCallum, runs at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Feb. 26. The Will mentioned in the title is none other than William Shakespeare, and the tale is adapted from life: it is based on the true story of how, shortly after Shakespeare’s death, two of his closest friends and fellow actors, Henry Condell (Kurt Rhoads) and John Heminges (Liam Craig), put together the first, large page (folio-sized) book of Shakespeare’s collected works.

Both a comedy and a drama, much of the fun comes from watching Condell and Heminges go about achieving what they themselves at first think will be an impossible job. They need a lot of help—and some sheer luck from unlikely places—to keep things going.

× Expand Book of Will Shortly after Shakespeare’s death, two of his closest friends and fellow actors, Henry Condell (Kurt Rhoads, left) and John Heminges (Liam Craig, right), put together the first, large page (folio-sized) book of Shakespeare’s collected works. Photo courtesy the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Given the events are inspired by a death, the play’s themes include loss, love and remembrance. And, the audience throughout is asked to ponder what could have been had Condell and Heminges not expended the effort. Of course, the audience must also ask what our world would be without William Shakespeare's works.

The play does not completely depend on the departed Shakespeare; all the characters face other heartbreaking losses and great trials of their own, even as they continue with the great task before them.

The real-life Henry Condell and John Heminges knew nothing about book publishing when they began their work. Already facing daunting financial challenges, Gunderson illustrates the very real hurdles they faced, including the threat of unscrupulous publishers who have no qualms about printing any version of Shakespeare, regardless of its fidelity or authenticity.

Bit by bit, Condell, Heminges and friends manage to locate some works and reconstruct others, all together what will be 18 of Shakespeare’s plays, including some of his greatest—such as The Tempest and Macbeth. Added to plays already in print, this will become The Book of Will.

Highlights of the play: John Heminges, in particular, gets loving support from his wife, Rebecca (Nance Willamson), who becomes one of the strongest advocates for completing the first folio when it faces some of its greatest obstacles. We also get to see what a true Shakespearean actor could have looked like in the character Richard Burbage (played by Triney Sandoval), who shows he can act circles around the next generation of actors. Later, we get some comic relief from the hardships associated with the book’s completion with the appearance of Poet Laureate, Ben Jonson (again played by Triney Sandoval), whose larger-than-life persona lifts our spirits. The repartee between the daughter of John Hemmings, Alice (Jennifer Le Blanc), and Ben Jonson is also quite fun to watch.

Lastly, one of the more delightful facets of the play is the set as, with it evoking Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, the audience is encouraged to ponder the experience of watching a play within a play. This metatextuality allows the audience to ponder both real people and actors struggling with real and theatrical problems against the backdrop of a Shakespearean world they, and we, have all been forced to leave, either by death or by history, now that the master has left us all.

It’s important here to note that this is absolutely a play for everyone—not just Shakespeare buffs. Though, there are plenty of Shakespearean references to please that crowd as well. In the end audiences won’t need footnotes to understand the jokes, nor will they need a dictionary to understand the repartee. These actors deliver from the heart, and we feel for them as true people grappling with true love and loss.

Visit denvercenter.org for showtimes and tickets.