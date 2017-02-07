Concert Highlights

By Jason McKinney

The Gothic Theatre Presents: Angel Olsen

Thursday, February 9 I 8:00p.m.

Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway

gothictheatre.com

$18-20

Angel Olsen is one of the biggest up and coming singer/songwriters in indie rock right now. Her 2016 release My Woman was near the top of most year end lists and it was quite a departure from her first release. Her stripped down, indie folk sound was revamped for her second album into a poppier groove, while retaining the dark sensibilities that she first displayed on Burn Your Fire For No Witness. Check her out now because I guarantee that the next time she rolls through town, tickets will be much more expensive. Speaking of tickets, you better get them ASAP because the first show has already sold out.

Larimer Lounge Presents:

Mike Doughty

Sunday, February 12 8:00p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer

larimerlounge.com

$20-25

Former Soul Coughing founder Mike Doughty has gone on to become even bigger in his own right than his band ever was. Touring on the release of last year’s The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns, Doughty has come a long way from when he was driving around the country in a rental car and selling his own albums from the front of the stage, post-show. Hopefully, he won’t be busting up any Starbucks while he’s here, even if that song always makes me want to do so.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts Presents:

Sheila Browne

Friday, February 24 I 1:00 & 2:00p.m.

Lamont School of Music, 2344 E. Iliff Avenue

du.edu/lamont.com

Free

Violist Sheila Browne is a soloist, chamber musician and professor on the full-time faculty of the University of Delaware. She has played Carnegie Hall, performed (and graduated from) with the Juilliard Orchestra, the Kiev Philharmonic, the New York Women’s Ensemble and the German-French chamber orchestras, among others. Browne has recorded on Sony, Albany, Centaur, MSR and ERM labels and is a member of the Fire Pink Trio. She has performed and/or recorded with Audra McDonald, Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole and Lisa Loeb, to name only a few artists. She will be performing two free concerts in Hamilton Hall, a Visiting Artist Recital at 1:00p.m. and a Master Class at 2:00p.m. Both are open and free to the public.