Concert Highlights

Herman’s Hideaway Presents:

Chris Daniels & the Kings

Saturday, March 4 | 7:00p.m. | 1578 S. Broadway

hermanshideaway.com | $10 general admission

Denver guitar hero Chris Daniels has toured Europe and South America with his band, the Kings. In 2015, they released their new album, Funky to the Bone. Daniels and the Kings have been tearing it up since '84, and their mix of jump blues, R&B and swing has opened up for the likes of Sam Bush, Bonnie Raitt, The Coasters, The Drifters, Bo Diddley and Percy Sledge, among others. Daniels himself was a member of Magic Music, considered Colorado’s first jam band. These guys show no signs of slowing down (dig the shot from their first Boulder gig).

Gothic Theatre Presents:

Japandroids

Tuesday, March 7 | 9:00p.m.| 3263 S. Broadway

gothictheatre.com | $20

Indie guitarists Japandroids will play songs from their third EP, long-awaited Near to the Wild Heart of Life. The ‘droids have been taking a much-needed rest since their last album five years ago (200 shows in over 40 countries before finally taking a three-year break). Their instantly recognizable guitar sound has proved to be a popular addition to the indie music scene, even if their actual music borrows much from the guitar heroes of yesteryear—think Bruce Springsteen, Television and Led Zeppelin. Oh, and ever-enjoyable Craig Finn (lead singer of The Hold Steady and me-proclaimed “King of Minneapolis”) will be opening for them.

Lamont School of Music Presents:

Lamont Wind Ensemble

Wednesday, March 8 | 7:30p.m. | Gates Concert Hall, DU Campus, 2344 E. Iliff Ave.

du.edu/ahss/lamont | FREE

The Lamont School of Music will present the Lamont Wind Ensemble in a concert entitled Musical Postcards from the European Union. Pieces will include “Dance of the Hours,” Ponchielli, Spain; “La Procession Du Rocio," Turina, Spain; “Fetes from Nocturnes," Debussy, France; “Musica Boema," Lukas, Czech Republic; “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral, Wagner, Germany; and “Four Scottish Dances," Arnold, Scotland. Complimentary parking in the Newman Center Garage one hour prior to the concert.