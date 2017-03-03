Profile Galleries

Look App This!

March 9-26, Reception: March 10, 6-9:00p.m.

SPARK Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. | sparkgallery.com, 720-889-2200

The constant improvement of cameras in smartphones creates a unique opportunity for everyone to become more than just a weekend photographer. This show explores iPhoneography, a growing craft movement of creating photos with an iPhone, where the images have been both shot and processed on the device. The fact that everyone is ready with their finger on the shutter brings many unplanned photos of the everyday. Juried by Mark Sink, in celebration of Denver's biennial Month of Photography (MoP).