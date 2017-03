Below are the SCFD March free days we thought most relevant for our readers:

Clyfford Still Museum: Fridays, March 3,10,17, 24, 5p.m.-8p.m.; March 31, 10a.m.-8p.m., 1250 Bannock St.

Denver Art Museum: Saturday March 4, 10a.m.-5p.m., 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway.