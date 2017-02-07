Web Only: The Profile's Must Visit Galleries, February 2017

Presence: Reflections on the Middle East

Feb. 3-April 8

Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr.

metrostatecva.org or 303-294-5207

Exploring what it means to leave something, and in some cases, someone behind, this exhibit features the works of twelve artists living in the United States and abroad, all who are affected by the Middle East diaspora of the last 20 years. Whether their leaving was by choice or by force, these artists look at how cultural heritage and the past are interwoven with the present. Using photography, they attempt to tell their stories through placement and context of the figures. With the subtleties of obscurity and the addition of cultural references, they offer a glimpse into their creative thinking, emotions and cultural heritage.

× Expand Artwork: I'm Sorry I Forgive You by Arwa Abouon

Dusk to Dusk: Unsettled, Unraveled, Unreal

Through Feb. 26

Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E. Asbury Ave.

myhrengallery.com or 303-871-3716

Drawn from a single European collection, this show examines the issues of individual isolation, political repression and collective ennui in the decline of the industrial age. Bringing together paintings, photographs, sculptures and videos by twenty-eight provocative contemporary artists, it attempts to mirror the world by looking at our individual isolation. The artists explore our contemporary familiarity with a collective darkness by showing how some seek for a return to nature or spiritual transcendence, while others share affection for our new genus of increasingly alienated selves. Curated by Richard Rinehart, Director of the Samek Art Museum, with works loaned from the Ekard Collection.

× Expand Artwork: Knode by Aristarkh Chernyshev

As We May Think

Through Feb. 25

RULE Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Dr.

rulegallery.com or 303-800-6776

The U.S. portion of a two-continent, Pop-Up group exhibition exchange featuring Denver based art collective Hyperlink artists exhibiting at Yi Dong Bai Dong Gallery, Shanghai, China and Chinese artists showing at RULE Gallery. The show’s purpose is to highlight the importance of using art as a tool to exchange ideas and further understand different artistic practices across the globe. The curator for both portions is Di Xiao Wei, the owner of Art Gangster Club on WeChat, the most popular social networking app in China, whose goal is to democratize art in a Chinese gallery system that doesn’t allow open submission.