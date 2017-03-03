University Park News and Views

St. Patrick, we hear, drowned the snakes in his beer! / Beer turned green! So, that way, it’s drunk on his Day.

What else didn’t you know? Stick with us! UP is getting:

- A Zen Buddhist Center just north of Prairie Park on South Columbine Street. It will be a house-sized building with parking in back, small groups, architect design, and will commence in spring. We expect more at UPCC’s May 3 general meeting. Info: zencenterofdenver.org.

- DU Administration Building, north end of South Columbine Street, a four-story edifice bringing now-separate administration departments under one roof, parking in the existing DU lot, updates to be at du.edu/communityvisitors. Also check DU land-use Master Plan in progress.

- The Alpha Phi Sorority House at the NW corner of East Asbury Avenue and South Josephine Street for 38 residents, provides four parking spaces—one reserved for Uber.

- New neighbors in the two big MOP apartments, 1800 block of S. Josephine St., start moving in May-June. 227 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with 336 parking spaces. Who knows how many residents and cars?! (Big apartments in the 2200 and 2400 blocks of South University Avenue will be done later.) Applaud efforts by City Council and others for urging that apartments be obligated to offer recycling!

- ADA ramps at street-crossings along Harvard Gulch Trail, a first step to improvements. Congrats to Tony Hurd for his Gold Star Award from Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation honoring the work he’s doing on this major project and presented at INC’s Annual Dinner.

- In recognition of UP’s Mobility Survey, with a Transportation Solutions Road Home award to Rosemary Stoffel and Jeanne Tubb. UP’s Gulch, Mobility and other committees work hard!

- In Observatory Park, there are completely re-done tennis courts, Star Nights at 7:30p.m. March 4 and April 1 (full info at denverastro.org), another great vegetable garden with Grow Local Colorado this spring.

- In Prairie Park, water-efficient natural garden plants being grown in the DPR greenhouses for us. Jennifer Engleby welcomes volunteers for both gardens and Master Gardener Donna Baker-Breningstall is on board!

- Support from good neighbors at Accelerated Schools, DU, UP United Methodist Church and Brookdale.

UP and all neighborhoods! Look for Pocket Park sites; think of ways to engage new residents, especially in large apartments; comment to your Councilpersons; study the denvergov.org/denveright website and comment. Go easy on the green beer.

