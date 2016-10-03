Bayaud to take laundry services to Denver homeless

Homelessness leads Denver news of late, and most coverage is not positive. 16th Street Mall assaults and police sweeps lead headlines, and the tacit line of policy thinking seems to be policing first, services second.

Denver nonprofit Bayaud Enterprises taking a different tact: provide services to Denver’s homeless and maybe enable the willing to obtain employment and, perhaps, secure housing and a better future.

× Expand Scott Kerr, Director of Bayaud Enterprises’ Employment Opportunity Center, and Marcus Harris, job developer and employee council for Bayaud, inspect what will be Denver’s first-ever mobile laundry truck to service Denver’s homeless. Photo by Haines Eason

In particular, laundry services are what Bayaud has in mind.

“45 percent of folks who are homeless are working right now,” says Scott Kerr, Director of Bayaud’s Employment Opportunity Center. “We have to find a way to do what Bayaud does the best, which is to do job carving and job modifications for people who have been alienated from the workforce.”

“With this laundry truck we can help to sustain people who are homeless and who are already working,” says Marcus Harris, job developer and employee council for Bayaud.

“Maybe we can increase the number of working homeless and potentially” get them into housing.

At present, Bayaud has the money to retrofit the truck—$65,000. What’s still needed: operating capital for the first year, or about $75,000.

“This first year is tricky; we have to fund the retrofitting and operation of the truck,” Kerr says. “Some great local foundations have jumped on board to fund the retrofitting: Denver Water, the Buck Foundation and the Hunt Foundation to name a few...”

But funding has slowed, Kerr says, and Bayaud is hoping to secure the truck’s first-year operating capital in the coming months.

× Expand Photo courtesy Bayaud Enterprises.

Bayaud has donated a truck from it’s document shredding fleet to serve as the mobile unit and has contracted to have the van retrofitted. Of principal concern, though, is where the six stackable washer and dryer units will come from.

“We’re pretty much on board for everything we need except those washers and dryers,” Harris says.

Given the needs of this operation, each of the machines used in the truck needs to be industrial grade.

“When we buy a washer/dryer unit for a house, we may be able to get one for $300,” says Kerr. “But these units are heavy duty and are $1,000 a piece. These machines will be running all the time, and we set a goal of running 3,000 loads in the first year.”

Bayaud does not have an estimate yet on the laundry poundage the truck could handle, but the goal is to serve 35 individuals per day. Denver Water has agreed to let the Bayaud truck use hydrants for its water supply when parked.

The truck will park in the lots of partner organizations when it goes operational.

“We envision a two-man crew will operate the truck, and we will actually be doing the laundry,” says Harris. “While folks are waiting, as we have the capacity to do so, we’d like to provide haircuts, chair massages, acupuncture, community benefit navigation and sack lunches in locations where meals are already not provided. All the partners who are providing parking are committed to providing inside access during inclement weather.”

The idea is to let those being serviced wait inside while their laundry is being washed.

As for how the Bayaud model of leasing services to make their offerings sustainable budgetarily will be applied to this endeavor, both Harris and Kerr say the intention is to lease the truck when it is not in use. Right now Bayaud is focusing on wilderness firefighting operations, festivals and schools.

Bayaud envisions side businesses could spring from the laundry truck project. Kerr says Bayaud intends to manufacture the soap used by the truck; the jobs created by manufacturing soap would fall under the light manufacturing or assemblage category. The soap would be used in the truck’s laundry operation but would also be for sale to the public. The more Bayaud can grow this project’s budget, the more trucks could potentially be funded.

At this time the truck is in retrofit, and it is Bayaud’s hope that the truck can be operational in October.

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.