Business As Usual, January 2017

Baker

Happy 12th anniversary to the Wellness Spa (wellnesson5th.com) located at 146 W. Fifth Ave. If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to detox, this may be the place for you.

“The Wellness Spa specializes in helping people safely and gently remove toxins as prevention for future disease, premature aging and unwanted weight,” says owner Bobbi Thompson. The spa is giving away a free 30-45 minute “Far Infrared Sauna” session. Just sign up on their Facebook page or call them at 303-777-2555 to get your name added to the drawing.

Cherry Creek

The much-talked-about paid parking at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center will go into effect this month. Many shoppers have offered their opinions regarding the change, but whether or not it will affect retail sales will remain to be seen. On the upside, the technology being used will guide drivers to open spaces, negating the need to drive around in circles looking for a parking space. Also, if you get caught up in the frenzy of shopping and forget where you parked your car, the system will allow you to enter your license plate number (assuming you remember it) and will help you locate your car.

Many Denver residents are having hamburger withdrawals after a November kitchen fire temporarily closed the Cherry Cricket (cherrycricket.com), located at 2641 E. Second Ave. The restaurant’s website states that they will “reopen as soon as we can,” but patrons are also urged to watch their Facebook page for updates. It was comforting to see “We will be back!” on the Facebook page.

Overland

Sobo Liquors is now open at 2035 S. Broadway. Owner Jon Cook says they will offer “a little bit of everything: wine, beer and liquor.” The shop takes over a space that was previously a liquor store, but Cook added new coolers, custom shelving and a fresh coat of paint. The store has an intentionally rustic look and an inviting atmosphere that encourages browsing. Cook plans to continue to add to the stock offered and hopes to keep customers coming back for new and interesting labels.

Platt Park

Happy one-year anniversary to Sweet Cow (sweetcowicecream.com), located at 1882 S. Pearl St. The Platt Park shop was the fifth outpost of the well-loved but small local ice cream chain. If you’re unfamiliar with the Moo Mobile, check out their website. It’s Sweet Cow goodness on four wheels. You can book the Moo Mobile to show up at your celebration full of ice cream and all the fixings.

The space formerly occupied by Session Kitchen is reopening as Que Bueno Suerte (qbsuerte.com) at 1518 S. Pearl St. The restaurant serves “innovative Latin American cuisine” specializing in small plates as well as larger, chef-driven dishes. We wish the restaurant, whose name denotes good luck in Spanish, the best of luck at this new location.

The Antique Alcove at 1236 S. Broadway is closed, with a “For Sale by Owner” sign on the door. A previous sign claimed the shop was closed for a remodel and would reopen in four weeks, but this plan seems to have changed and the shop is now permanently closed.

A boutique opened this summer without my notice as it is sandwiched between the many other eclectic shops on South Broadway. Rene’s Maison des Fleurs (renesmaisondesfleurs.com) is located at 1462 S. Broadway and offers a unique combination of antiques and flowers. Owner Rene DiBenedetti says that many of his customers will “pick out an antique vase, have it filled with fresh flowers and delivered” to the intended recipient in the Denver area. The shop also specializes in all things French, including a line of scented candles that are sure to be a hit for Valentine’s Day.

Speer

The White Palace Laundromat, located at 94 S. Broadway, is now closed. Its windows are papered and there is no indication of a reason for the closure or the promise of a new tenant.

University

Adding to the many closures this month is the Twisters Burgers and Burritos (mytwisters.com) location at 1535 E. Evans Ave. Fans of the New Mexican style cuisine can still visit the two remaining locations in Aurora and Parker.

Around Town

We have a re-opening of sorts to balance out the closures we are seeing around town: in case you missed it, the Winter Park Express is back (amtrak.com/winterparkexpress)! The train, which takes passengers from Union Station to the base of Winter Park Resort, runs on weekends plus the Mondays of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day. Tickets have been on sale since the summer, but the first train will run Jan. 7 and continue through March 26. Buy tickets now to lock in a $39 one-way fare.

