Classifieds - February 2017

Auto

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED

All Makes/Models 2000-2016! Any Condition. Running or Not. Top $$$ Paid! Free Towing! We're Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-985-1806

DONATE YOUR CAR TO VETERANS

Donate your car to Veterans today! Help and support our Veterans. Fast - Free pick up. 100% tax deductible. Call 1-800-245-0398

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED

All Makes/Models 2000-2015! Any Condition. Running or Not. Top $$$ Paid! Free Towing! We're Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-416-2330

CASH FOR CARS

We buy any condition vehicle, 2000 and newer. Nation’s Top Car Buyer! Free Towing From Anywhere! Call Now: 1-800-864-5960

WANTED OLD JAPANESE MOTORCYCLES

Kawasaki Z1-900 (1972-75), KZ900, KZ1000 (1976-1982), Z1R, KZ 1000MK2 (1979,80), W1-650, H1-500 (1969-72), H2-750 (1972-1975), S1-250, S2-350, S3-400, KH250, KH400, SUZUKI-GS400, GT380, HONDA-CB750K (1969-1976), CBX1000 (1979,80) CASH!! 1-800-772-1142 1-310-721-0726 usa@classicrunners.com

Employment

CAREGIVERS WANTED

Must be able to laugh, learn and change the lives of the people around you. To find out more about a rewarding career with Home Instead Senior Care please call today or visit our website to apply. 303-389-5700 www.homeinstead.com/denversouth

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING

Get FAA Technician certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 866-453-6204

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS

Start Your Own Online Business Absolutely Free. Unlimited Income Potential. No Credit Card Required. Short Video Explains Everything. www.Watch4MinuteVideo.com or call 1-860-882-1113

ACCOUNTING & QUICKBOOKS TRAINING

Online training gets you job ready. Train at home. Job placement when completed! 1-888-407-7162 GED/HS Diploma needed.

25 DRIVER TRAINEES NEEDED

Become a driver for Stevens Transport! No experience needed. New drivers earcn $800+ per week! Paid CDL Training. Stevens covers all costs! 1-888-734-6714 drive4stevens.com

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING

Get FAA Technician certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 888-212-5856

PAID IN ADVANCE

Make $1000 weekly. Mailing brochures at home. Easy pleasant work. Begin immediately. Age unimportant. www.homemoney77.com

PAID IN ADVANCE

Make $1000 weekly. Mailing brochures from home. No experience required. Helping home workers since 2001. www.mailingnetwork.net

WORK FROM HOME

Start immediately. Easy work. Great pay. No experience necessary. Real opportunity. Visit our site now. www.200jobsfromhome.com

DRIVE WITH UBER

You’ll need a Smartphone. It’s fun and easy. For more information, call: 1-800-849-0782

JANITORIAL/ MAINTENANCE/ P/T

M-F, 20-25 hrs w/occasional weekends. Duties include janitorial, maintenance & outside work. Pay based on experience. Apply at Most Precious Blood, 2250 S. Harrison St., Denver 80210 or email your resume to parish@mpbdenver.org. No phone calls please.

Miscellaneous

Office Space for rent

In beautiful, historic Capitol Hill mansion. Centrally located along Cheesman Park. Several spaces available, 200-450 sq ft. Prices up to $600 per month. Call (303) 830-1651 or email chun@chundenver.org.

Lung Cancer? And Age 60+?

You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. Call 866-428-1639 for Information. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket.

DISH NETWORK 2017 SPECIAL OFFER!

$39.99/mo. 2 Year Price Lock. Free Installation, Free HD/DVR. Plus $100 Gift Card. Call 1-855-746-2424

Diagnosed with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Lung Cancer?

If so, you and your family may be entitled to a substantial financial award. We can help you get cash quick! Call 24/7: 844-865-3942

SWITCH TO DIRECTV.

From $50/Month, includes free Genie HD/DVR & # months HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz. Get a $50 Gift Card. Call 888-672-1159

HERO MILES

To find out more about how you can help our service members, veterans and their families in their time of need, visit the Fisher House website at www.fisherhouse.org

The Wisdom of Elderhood

For men and women over 65. Using impromptu writing as a tool, join a group of your peersand explore your life's meaningful moments. Professional facilitator. 240-432-4080 - ruthneubr@aol.com

Travel

ALL INCLUSIVE RESORT

Packages at Sandals, Dreams, Secrets, Riu, Barcelo, Occidental and many more. Punta Cana, Mexico, Jamaica and many of the Caribbean islands. Search available options for 2017 and SAVE at www.NCPtracel.com

CRUISE VACATIONS

3, 4, 5, or 7+ day cruises to the Caribbean. Start planning now to save money on your fall or winter getaway vacation.

Want to Buy

WANT TO PURCHASE

Minerals and other oil/gas interests. Send details to: P.O. Box 13557, Denver, CO 80201.

TOP CASH PAID FOR OLD GUITARS!

1920-1980 Gibson, Martin, Fender, Gretsch, Epiphone, Guild, Mosrite, Rickenbacker, Prairie State, D’Angelico, Stromberg. And Gibson Mandolins/Banjos. 1-800-401-0440