Classifieds - March 2017

Auto

DONATE YOUR CAR TO HELP VETERANS TODAY

Help and Support our Veterans. Fast - FREE pick up. 100% tax deductible. Call 1-800-245-0398

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED

All Make/Models 2000-2015! Any Condition. Running or Not. Competitive Offer. Free Towing. We’re Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-416-2330.

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED

All Makes/Models 2000-2016! Any Condition. Running or Not. Top dollar paid. Free Towing. We're Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-985-1806

CASH FOR CARS

We Buy Any Condition Vehicle, 2000 and Newer. Nation’s Top Car Buyer! Free Towing From Anywhere! Call Now: 1-800-864-5960.

WANTED OLD JAPANESE MOTORCYCLES

KAWASAKI Z1-900 (1972-75), KZ900, KZ1000 (1976-1982), Z1R, KZ 1000MK2 (1979,80), W1-650, H1-500 (1969-72), H2-750 (1972-1975), S1-250, S2-350, S3-400, KH250, KH400, SUZUKI-GS400, GT380, HONDA-CB750K (1969-1976), CBX1000 (1979,80) CASH!! 1-800-772-1142 1-310-721-0726 usa@classicrunners.com

Education

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING

Get FAA Technician certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 866-453-6204

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING

Get FAA certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 888-686-1704

Employment

DRIVER TRAINEES NEEDED!

Learn to drive for Stevens Transport! NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED! New drivers earn $900+ per week! PAID CDL TRAINING! Stevens covers all costs! 1-888-734-6714 drive4stevens.com

MAKE MONEY MAILING POSTCARDS

Easy Work, Great Pay! FREE Info: Call 1-619-649-0708. 24/Hours Guaranteed Legitimate Opportunity! Register Online Today! www.PostcardsToWealth.com

PAID IN ADVANCE

Make $1000 A Week Mailing Brochures From Home! NO Experience Required. Helping home workers since 2001! www.MailingNetwork.NET

Drive with Uber.

You'll need a Smartphone. It's fun and easy. For more information, call: 1-844-700-8936

Financial

SAVE YOUR HOME! Are you behind paying your MORTGAGE? Denied a Loan Modification? Is the bank threatening foreclosure? CALL Homeowner's Relief Line now for Help 855-402-3220

For Rent

ROOMMATE WANTED

2 Bd/ 2 Ba. New Pool. SWF, no pets, 50s, 60s or 70s. $500/ month with security deposit and 1st month rent. Call Ellen 720-377-5885

SALON BOOTHS FOR RENT

2 Booths available. $400/ month each. Must have clientele. Sixth Avenue Beauty Salon 925 S. Niagra Street. Contact Nancy 303-798-7616

ROOM FOR RENT

Charming house in Wash. Park. Convenient location, abundant parking. Shared upper living space, no pets. Females preferred. $650/ month. Call Olivia 303-733-7118

Miscellaneous

Diagnosed with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Lung Cancer?

If so, you and your family may be entitled to a substantial financial award. We can help you get cash quick! Call 24/7: 844-865-4336

Lung Cancer? And 60+ Years Old?

If So, You And Your Family May Be Entitled To A Significant Cash Award. Call 877-648-6308 To Learn More. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket.

A PLACE FOR MOM.

The nation's largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-800-217-3942

SWITCH TO DIRECTV

From $50/Month, includes FREE Genie HD/DVR & 3 months HBO, SHOWTIME, CINEMAX, STARZ. Get a $50 Gift Card. Call 888-672-1159

DONATE TIMESHARES

Cars or Real Estate. Fast and Easy. Tax Deductible. Call Today! 1-800-363-6319 DonateTS.COM

SUPPORT OUR SERVICE MEMBERS

Veterans and their families in their time of need. For more information visit the Fisher House website at www.fisherhouse.org

Lung Cancer? And Age 60+?

You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. Call 866-428-1639 for Information. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket.

DISH SPECIAL!

Stop paying for channels you don't watch! Starting at $39.99/mo. FREE Next-Day Installation + FREE $50 giftcard with signup courtesy of SatelliteDeals Call 866-620-9429

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY BENEFITS.

Unable to work? Denied benefits? We Can Help! WIN or Pay Nothing! Contact Bill Gordon & Associates at 1-855-498-6323 to start your application today!

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY.

TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-652-9304

Seniors

The Wisdom of Elderhood

For men and women over 65. Using impromptu writing as a tool, join a group of your peers and explore your life's meaningful moments. Professional, licensed facilitator. Call 240-432-4080 or email ruthneubr@aol.com.

Travel

Want to Buy

Wants to purchase minerals and other oil and gas interests. Send details to P.O. Box 13557 Denver, Co. 80201