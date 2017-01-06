Dr. Colorado, state treasure, celebrates 50th book

Tom Noel, prolific local historian and renowned, bearded, bow-tied raconteur of a thousand interviews and walking tours, has just published his 50th book in 40 years on the history of the Rocky Mountain West, A Short History of Denver (University of Nevada Press, 2016). This is a more compact version of his 1999 classic, Mile High City: An Illustrated History of Denver. For this version, Noel collaborated with another Colorado historian, Professor Stephen J. Leonard of Metropolitan State University.

Shorter though it may be, A Short History of Denver is none the less driven by Noel’s easygoing style and contains many fascinating and amusing stories from Denver’s seemingly inexhaustible supply of strange events and characters.

Speaking to Noel in person, though, is probably the best way to go. Some golden nuggets from a recent conversation with him are more than intriguing.

× Expand Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel at the Buckhorn. Noel is celebrating his 50th book publication with a series of readings and events. Photo courtesy Tom Noel. Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel at the Buckhorn. Noel is celebrating his 50th book publication with a series of readings and events. Photo courtesy Tom Noel.

While the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was being built on Colfax Avenue in 1912, lightning struck one of its two High Gothic spires and knocked it off the roof. At the same time, St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, being built nearby on 14th Avenue, was having trouble with groundwater. The Dean of St. John’s Cathedral, hearing about the spire’s catastrophe, wrote to then-Bishop Nicholas C. Matz, “At least our troubles do not come from above!” After the cathedral was again struck by lightning in 1999, Noel added, “We can only speculate about what doctrine of the Church caused it.”

Another Noel favorite is the story of the 12-foot bronze allegorical statue of a lady holding a torch and a sword that never made it to the top of the State Capitol building. After senators and representatives had spent months of “considerable study” looking for “the perfect female form” for the statue’s model with said models in various states of undress, the project was abandoned.

“So, if you look up there today, you’ll see a red light, which is more appropriate for what goes on there,” Noel laughed.

Architect Elijah E. Myers’ drawing of The Lady appears in Noel’s Denver Landmarks & Historic Districts.

On a more serious note, Noel considers the gem of the Golden Triangle to be the Byers-Evans House, which he thinks of as Denver’s city museum. William Byers was the founder and editor of The Rocky Mountain News, and John Evans was the second Governor of the Colorado Territory. In 1872, Elizabeth Byers, William’s wife, set up the first charity in Denver, the Denver Orphans’ Home. The home originally occupied the entire block on Race Street between East 16th and 17th Avenues; today, the renamed Denver Children’s Home is at 1501 Albion St. Later, Elizabeth also founded the Byers Home for Boys.

“So, here’s [William] Byers, a tireless booster of the area as the Land of Opportunity, but some folks come out here and don’t strike it rich—they’re broke, busted,” Noel explained. “So, it’s Elizabeth Byers who worries about those who don’t make it.”

When asked if she’d like a window in her honor in the State Capitol, Elizabeth declined, reportedly because her husband was already there. But she went on to add that women’s roles in building the country were often forgotten, living as they did “wholly in the light of reflected glory” of their husbands.

In addition to writing his many books and teaching a full-time load in CU-Denver’s History Department, Noel, in his Dr. Colorado persona, maintains a busy schedule of lectures and tours (see sidebar for a list of upcoming events). The most popular of these are walking tours through most—if not all—of Denver’s neighborhoods. Each tour is filled with historical gossip and architectural highlights. Noel started them in 1976.

Popular tours include his excursion through LoDo with former Denver City Auditor Dennis Gallagher, his “Saints and Sinners” tours of churches, the Halloween tours of cemeteries and haunted houses and, of course, the famous Bar Tours.

“I think I was the first to do bar tours,” he said, reminiscently. “One day [during a walking tour], it rained on us, and we ducked into Charlie Brown’s on Grant Street... Everyone got really animated, and thought it would be great to start at a bar, do a neighborhood tour, then come back to the same bar. We had several affairs and two marriages out of that group,” he added.

Noel declares that “any reputable bookstore” carries his books, and they are also available at libraries throughout Colorado.

