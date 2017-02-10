The 17th Annual Lindy Diversion, an event that celebrates the spirit and history of American social dance, takes place February 10-12 in Denver. Internationally acclaimed instructors, performers and musicians will bring a flavor of jazz history rarely seen in Denver. CmDance launched Lindy Diversion in 2000 to offer a fun social dance event to Denver, while supporting arts and dance education programs in Colorado schools.

During the weekend, classes in lindy hop, tap, jazz and blues are available for every level of dancer, including those with two left feet. International instructor, performer, choreographer andColorado native Michael Jagger joins cmDance for the weekend. Michael teams up with Evita Arce, whose recent accomplishments include So You Think You Can Dance and SWING! the Broadway show. Blues dance instructor Jenny Sowden is award winning, full-time, international dance instructor based in New York City, where she is the managing director of Brooklyn Swings and nycBABBLE.com teams with Dan Repsch known for his unique style, spinning and connection. The complete list of classes can be found at http://lindydiversion.com/sche dule/

Community-Minded Dance is thrilled to hold its evening dance events this year at The Loft Studio in the Denver Performing Arts Complex at Speer Blvd and Arapahoe St., Denver 80202. The Studio Loft is an 8,000 square foot performance and event space with a cathedral ceiling, exposed brick, warm-colored walls, a 3,000sf wood dance floor and attached smaller room with a bar.

Pianist and band leader Gordon Webster brings his NYC based rhythm section to Denver (which includes former Denverites bass player Ian Hutchinson and trumpet player Gabe Mervine).Gordon is one of the most sought after musicians in the Lindy Hop world. His tremendous musicianship and passion, supported by his first-hand knowledge of social dancing, have inspired lindy hoppers at hundreds of dance events worldwide. Drawing on influences as diverse as Fats Waller, Count Basie, Oscar Peterson and Gene Harris, Webster serves up a smorgasbord of styles unified by one characteristic: irresistible danceability. The Gordon Webster Swingtet playsFriday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Dance classes will be held at the Denver Turnverein, 1570 Clarkson St., Denver, CO 80218

Buy Tickets: Register online at ht tp://www.lindydiversion.com/re gistration/

For More Information & to view video archives: Visit LindyDiversion.com

About Us

Community-Minded Dance (cmDance) is a Denver-based 501©3 non-profit organization that provides educational dance programs taught by expert local and guest instructors to prekindergarten through 12th grade students in Colorado schools. CmDance’s mission is to promote and preserve vintage dances of the Americas while promoting self-confidence, healthy lifestyles and musical appreciation among children. For more information, please visitcmdance.org.