2017 Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame Dinner

DENVER (February 14, 2017) – Denver’s $5 billion tourism industry will honor some of the cultural facilities, teams and organizations that led to another record-breaking tourism year at the Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame dinner, on Wednesday, March 8 at the Seawell Grand Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The 18th annual gathering will also induct four people into the Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame: Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis, former Colorado Governor Roy Romer, and Restauranteur Holly Arnold Kinney. A special posthumous award will be presented in honor of Frontier Scout and Showman Buffalo Bill Cody.

The Tourism Hall of Fame Dinner is the premier annual event for Denver’s travel industry – which registered its best year ever in 2015 with 16.4 million overnight visitors, generating more than $5 billion in spending. The industry supports more than 54,000 jobs in the metro area.

The gala is a fund-raising event for the VISIT DENVER Foundation, which has awarded a total of $842,000 in scholarships to 310 Colorado students pursuing higher education in the fields of tourism and hospitality.

For ticket information, please contact Meagan Logan at mlogan@visitdenver.com or 303.571.9405.