The Colorado Choir presents our 2017 Winter Concert, featuring selections by J.S. Bach, Randall Thompson, Morten Lauridsen, Spirituals, Folk songs, and more!

Bethany Lutheran Church

4500 E. Hampden Avenue

Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113

Friday, March 3, 2017 with reception – 7:30 p.m. [Facebook event]

Saturday, March 4, 2017 – 7:30 p.m. [Facebook event]

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and military. Advance tickets purchased from a choir member receive a $2 discount.

Tickets are available at the door, online, or by calling 303-892-5922. To purchase tickets online, please visit coloradochoir.org/store.

Supported by the SCFD and Bethany Lutheran Church.