2017 Winter Concert

Google Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-03 19:30:00

$20 adults/ $15 seniors, students and military

Bethany Lutheran Church 4500 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, Colorado 80113

The Colorado Choir presents our 2017 Winter Concert, featuring selections by J.S. Bach, Randall Thompson, Morten Lauridsen, Spirituals, Folk songs, and more!

Bethany Lutheran Church

4500 E. Hampden Avenue

Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113

Friday, March 3, 2017 with reception – 7:30 p.m. [Facebook event]

Saturday, March 4, 2017 – 7:30 p.m. [Facebook event]

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and military. Advance tickets purchased from a choir member receive a $2 discount.

Tickets are available at the door, online, or by calling 303-892-5922. To purchase tickets online, please visit coloradochoir.org/store.

Supported by the SCFD and Bethany Lutheran Church.

Info

Bethany Lutheran Church 4500 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, Colorado 80113 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

303-892-5922

$20 adults/ $15 seniors, students and military

Google Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-03 19:30:00 Google Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - 2017 Winter Concert - 2017-03-04 19:30:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™