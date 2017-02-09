A Cancer Survivorship Round Table

University of Denver- Sie Complex 2201 S. Gaylord Street, Denver, Colorado 80208

Join COPE, the Center for Oncology Psychology Excellence, for a conversation about psychosocial issues that commonly affect cancer survivors and their families and caregivers. Hear from a panel of national and local experts in psychosocial oncology, as well as patients coping with survivorship issues.

FEATURED PANELISTS:

Barry Petersen, CBS News Senior Correspondent

Daniel Halipern, cancer survivor

Amy Wanniger, Cancer Survivor and GSPP '14

RSVP at www.du.edu/gspp/cope

Drinks and Appetizers Provided; Free Parking

