A Cancer Survivorship Round Table

Join COPE, the Center for Oncology Psychology Excellence, for a conversation about psychosocial issues that commonly affect cancer survivors and their families and caregivers. Hear from a panel of national and local experts in psychosocial oncology, as well as patients coping with survivorship issues.
FEATURED PANELISTS:
Barry Petersen, CBS News Senior Correspondent
Daniel Halipern, cancer survivor
Amy Wanniger, Cancer Survivor and GSPP '14
University of Denver- Sie Complex 2201 S. Gaylord Street, Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map