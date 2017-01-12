A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community

Jeremy Shaver, Assistant Regional Director of the Mountain States Anti-Defamation League. Jeremy will share what has happened locally and nationally since the election on 11/8/16.

We will then hear from an interfaith panel about what has happened to them personally and to members of their communities.

Jeremy will conclude the presentation with suggestions for ways the audience members can respond positively to bullying situations that occur in their presence.

We will then break into small groups and share our experiences and reflections.

Presented by Abrahamic Initiative.