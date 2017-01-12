A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community

to Google Calendar - A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community - 2017-02-12 14:00:00

Saint John's Cathedral 1350 Washington St., Denver, Colorado 80203

Jeremy Shaver, Assistant Regional Director of the Mountain States Anti-Defamation League. Jeremy will share what has happened locally and nationally since the election on 11/8/16.

We will then hear from an interfaith panel about what has happened to them personally and to members of their communities.

Jeremy will conclude the presentation with suggestions for ways the audience members can respond positively to bullying situations that occur in their presence.

We will then break into small groups and share our experiences and reflections. 

Presented by Abrahamic Initiative.

Info

Saint John's Cathedral 1350 Washington St., Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map

Classes, Lectures & Forums

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - A Presentation on Bullying and Assaults on Marginalized Members of Our Community - 2017-02-12 14:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™