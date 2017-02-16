Welcome in Springtime with the Sound of the Rockies as Colorado’s premier a cappella chorus presents A Wrinkle In Time! Listen to songs from the 1940’s to today… from the Beatles, Hollywood soundtracks, Spanky and Our Gang and Colorado’s own John Denver, all performed in the all-American style of close harmony that has won the Sound of the Rockies national acclaim. It’s entertainment for the whole family, a variety show that’s sure to recall songs from days gone by. Featured guests will be the amazing Four Voices, International Quartet Champion, from Cleveland Tennessee.

This is a Sound of the Rockies fan favorite performance and sells out quickly year after year. We encourage you to purchase your tickets for this event early and join us in a joyful a cappella start to the spring season.