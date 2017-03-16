What's Your Ace of Spades?

Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek 245 Columbine St, Denver, Colorado 80206

In 2003, Eric Maddox collected the intelligence which led directly to exact location of America’s number one enemy, Saddam Hussein – the Ace of Spades in the infamous Deck of Cards. Thrust, unprepared, into the War in Iraq, Staff Sergeant Maddox was forced to rely on innovation, teamwork and the power of network driven intelligence collection to accomplish the mission.

Join us for an engaging program where Eric recounts the way he created a unique methodology and technique for interrogation – leading to the capture of Saddam Hussein and shaping the future of how he would collect intelligence for the military and for civilians going forward. The methods and techniques are as relevant within the boardroom as they are upon the battlefi eld. They are proven methods of success up and down the command structure. Eric Maddox and his story will inspire your organization to take action and inspire risks for growth and unprecedented success.

Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek 245 Columbine St, Denver, Colorado 80206

