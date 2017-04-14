ACT Human Rights Film Festival - 2nd Annual

The weeklong ACT Human Rights Film Festival showcases the world’s best documentary and narrative fiction films exploring human rights issues that people around the world, and close at home, confront every day. ACT features context setting introductions to each screening followed by engaging Q&A sessions with film guests and supported by community nonprofit engagement. ACT aims to awaken, connect, and transform audiences as they witness the beauty, complexity, and value of human life, celebrate human resilience, and move human rights forward. Check our website for festival passes. https://actfilmfest.colostate.edu/