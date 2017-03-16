Active Minds presents: A Century of Women's Progress

It’s been nearly 45 years since Title IX became a law prohibiting gender discrimination in any educational institution receiving federal funds. Join Active Minds as we use this anniversary to reflect on a century of women's progress in the United States. From women's suffrage to the Women's Liberation movement of the 1960's to the role of women in the workforce today and the serious consideration of a woman for President, we will examine how far women have come as well as what many claim remains undone.

