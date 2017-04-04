Active Minds presents: Charlie Chaplin & the Silent Film Era

With the Denver Silent Film Festival coming up later this month, Join Active Minds for a journey to the era of the silent film and a visit with one of its greatest stars, Charlie Chaplin. We will explore the unique artistic elements that make silent films appreciated by audiences young and old and get to know the life and work of Charlie Chaplin, including his role in founding United Artists with Mary Pickford and others as well as the circumstances surrounding his exile from the United States for nearly 20 years. This program is sponsored by Rosemark at Mayfair, and Home Care Resources.