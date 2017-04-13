Active Minds presents: The National Parks

2016 marked the 100th anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service. The world's first national park, Yellowstone, was created by an act of Congress in 1872. Today, the national park system includes over 400 units (58 national parks), over 84 million acres of land, and hosts over 300 million visitors per year. Join Active Minds as we tell the story of the development of our national parks system and highlight some of the more notable parks and their stories.