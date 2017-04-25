Active Minds presents: Philippines

The Philippines is fighting a brutal war on drugs that some have termed “out of control.” Recently elected President Rodrigo Duterte campaigned on a promise to fight drugs in the country and is leading a bloody crackdown that many say is encouraging vigilante execution of drug dealers and addicts. Join Active Minds as we review the history of the Philippines in an attempt to understand the context for the current situation and gain insight into where this important U.S. ally in the region may be heading in the future. This program is sponsored by Rosemark at Mayfair.