Adult Trip to the Middle East

Journey with us to the Middle East on this alternative, boutique size, tour that provides engaging experiences that challenge traditional tours by immersing you in the culture. During our time together, we will travel through time to a land rich in tradition, history, culture and religion. In lands long misunderstood, immerse yourself in a tapestry of sacred stories and fabled places with the people whose passion binds them to the land. Throughout our time in the region, we will stay in a in the Old City of Jerusalem, sip tea in the shade of a Bedouin tent in the desert, dine on fish from the Sea of Galilee and float in the Dead Sea just outside Jericho, one of the oldest city in the world, shop in the Grand Bazaar of Turkey or hike through the labyrinth of the Siq Canyons to Petra, Jordan. Meet with locals who represent a range of perspectives, and visit museums, and religious, archeological and, historical sites.