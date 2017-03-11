American Songbook II: Music & Masterpieces

The Cherry Creek Chorale’s biennial American Songbook II concert series presents a fascinating mix of outstanding selections from American choral literature and favorite songs that lost the Oscar race but are loved and remembered by everyone. Choral classics draw from composers Randall Thompson, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and Eric Whitacre. Oscar contenders consist of music by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer and more. Concerts are March 10 and 11, 2017 at 7:30pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Ave. Cherry Hills Village, 80113. Visit www.cherrycreekchorale.org for tickets.