Denver Women's Press Club

presents

An Evening with Lauree Ostrofsky

SIMPLY LEAP: Seven Lessons on Facing Fear and Enjoying the Crap out of Your Life

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Life coach Lauree Ostrofsky returns to the Denver Woman’s Press Clubfor a discussion on how to SIMPLY LEAP: Seven Lessons on Facing Fear and Enjoying the Crap out of Your Life from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on March 28at the Denver Women's Press Club, 1325 Logan St, Denver, CO 80203. Free parking is available in the lot north of the clubhouse. This event is free and open to the public and guests are welcome and encouraged. Information is available at dwpconline.org

In this just-released second book, Lauree uses lessons and stories to inspire the reader to follow her motto, Simply Leap, into a more rewarding life. She shares stories of clients who have successfully learned to discern what they really want out of life, rather than what will make others happy, and to go after it wholeheartedly. It's a behind-the-scenes look at the process - what helps and what gets in the way - from the vantage point of people who have embraced these changes wholeheartedly.

After a diagnosis and three surgeries for a brain tumor, she started Simply Leap. Her memoir, I’m scared & doing it anyway (2013), shares the hospital epiphany that led her to create a life and career she love.

For nearly 20 years, Lauree Ostrofsky has served as a speaker, author, coach, and communications consultant with clients including IBM, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Fodors Travel, Liz Claiborne's domestic violence awareness program Women's Work, and the Girl Scouts of the USA. She is also founder of Hudson Valley Women in Business in upstate New York, and the #HugTour Movement.

The Denver Woman’s Press Club (DWPC) was founded in 1898 by nineteen charter members, including organizer and first president Minnie J. Reynolds. To this day it continues to honor its heritage, functioning as a stimulating gathering place for people in literary, journalistic and media endeavors; promoting the cultivation of friendship and providing moral support to members; encouraging through educational and philanthropic means the pursuit of writing

