Apocryphal Terrains

Mai Wyn Fine Art is pleased to participate in Denver's Month of Photography with a solo exhibition by gallery artist Lauri Lynnxe Murphy. While Murphy doesn't consider herself a photographer per se, photography has always been a part of her art practice. We are excited to bring this work into a formal gallery setting along with new sculptural works. Join us for the Opening Reception: Friday, March 17, 6-9pm. Exhibition continues through April 22.