Apocryphal Terrains

to Google Calendar - Apocryphal Terrains - 2017-03-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Apocryphal Terrains - 2017-03-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Apocryphal Terrains - 2017-03-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Apocryphal Terrains - 2017-03-17 18:00:00

Mai Wyn Fine Art 744 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204

Mai Wyn Fine Art is pleased to participate in Denver's Month of Photography with a solo exhibition by gallery artist Lauri Lynnxe Murphy. While Murphy doesn't consider herself a photographer per se, photography has always been a part of her art practice. We are excited to bring this work into a formal gallery setting along with new sculptural works. Join us for the Opening Reception: Friday, March 17, 6-9pm. Exhibition continues through April 22.

Info

Mai Wyn Fine Art 744 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map

Gallery showing

Visit Event Website

303-893-4182

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Apocryphal Terrains - 2017-03-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Apocryphal Terrains - 2017-03-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Apocryphal Terrains - 2017-03-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Apocryphal Terrains - 2017-03-17 18:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™