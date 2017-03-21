Spring Break Family Play—Free for Kids

Art Emergency 2: Code Redder is back by popular demand during Spring Break! Your attendance is required at an emergency meeting of art lovers! Museum "staff members" Chuck and Joanne can’t agree on their upcoming exhibition yet again, and they desperately need your help.

Meet them in Sharp Auditorium and they’ll let you in on the surprising stories behind key works of art at the DAM. (And after the show, you can go find the featured pieces of art in the galleries!)

SPRING BREAK PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Auditorium doors open at 10:45 am.

Play begins at 11 am and ends at 11:35 am.

March 21–31, Tuesdays–Fridays