Art + Lit: Native American Art & Sherman Alexie's The Absolutely True Diary

Join the Art Students League of Denver (ASLD) and Lighthouse Writers Workshop (LWW) for a series of lectures about the intersection of literature and art. Co-presented by a writer and a visual artist or art historian, each session pairs a work of literature and a work of visual art together. The speakers discuss both, and make connections between the two. The audience is encouraged to read the book and review the visual art piece prior to each program, and to engage in the discussion during the Q & A session.

Tickets are $10, and all are welcome, including those who have not yet read the book!

