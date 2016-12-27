Newman Center Presents is proud to welcome Aspen Santa Fe Ballet back to the stage for its seventh appearance. Each performance is an exciting new discovery because the company’s virtuosic dancers perform new works by a wide variety of choreographers. A European choreographic sensibility, matched by American athleticism, joy, and grace, forges ASFB’s pioneering creative aesthetic in the field of contemporary dance. This program includes a new work, “Silent Ghost,” by Spanish choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, his second for the company.