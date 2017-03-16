Ballet Ariel Presents Cinderella

Ballet Ariel’s full-length ballet Cinderella returns to the PACE Center for one night only.

This timeless story is an inspiration for audience members of all ages.

Ballet Ariel’s Cinderella is deeply rooted in the beauty and grandeur of classical ballet yet it is infused with wit and whimsy. Guests will be swept into a magical world where one young woman’s life is forever changed by a fairy godmother and a delicate glass slipper.

The ballroom scene is stunning with refined ladies of the Court waltzing gracefully and flower fairies dancing with the coachmen. Juxtaposed, are the wicked stepsisters as they cavort in the most outrageous and amusing manner hoping to capture the attention of Prince Charming. But in the end, it is the fair and lovely Cinderella who wins the heart of the Prince.

Ballet Ariel’s production is performed to Sergei Prokofiev’s captivating score. The original choreography by Ballet Ariel Director Ilena Norton is elegant and dynamic, flooding the stage with a post-modern classical gem. Collaborating choreographers, Oleg Dedogryuk and Gregory Gonzales, contribute dances in their unique contemporary styles, perfectly complimenting Norton’s classically beautiful style.

Ballet Ariel company veteran Jennifer Kuhn reprises her role as Cinderella with guest artist Alexandru Glusacov dancing the role of Prince Charming with more than 40 students from Colorado School of Dance in Parker who will be performing the children’s roles.

Director Ilena Norton stated, “We are excited to return to PACE to perform Cinderella with Parker’s Colorado School of Dance students” affirming the company’s delight to be returning to Douglas County.

The curtain will rise on Cinderella at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, CO 80138.

For ticket information, please visit www.ParkerArts.org or call 303-805-6800.