Beginning the Qigong Lifestyle

Learn and practice all of qigong’s proper foundations for your self-healing and prosperity. No prior experience with qigong is necessary; the qigong practices we learn are gently transformative. In our 9 weeks of qigong care together, life flows into balance and harmony as we bring these qigong practices into our daily living. Through the pureness of qigong and classical Chinese medicine, we work with our chi anatomy and functional physiology to improve health and stamina, learn key qigong self-healing practices including Chi Nutrition and establish our daily practice of The 5 Constant Virtues to develop consciousness through heart-centeredness for personal healing. Learning to properly empty the mind into heart and ground emotions into truth, stress’s effects upon health are eliminated, aging is reversed and life is transformed into a fun, graceful experience, and we enjoy strong health, deepened connections in our relationships, inner peace and contentment. Note that this course is also one of two prerequisites that all budding medical qigong practitioners must successfully complete prior to entering their studies in Year 1 of Chi Wellness's Professional Medical Qigong Practitioner Certification curriculum in October.