Black Grace hails from New Zealand. With their distinctive dynamism sparked by Samoan and New Zealand heritage, the Black Grace dancers take possession of the stage—and own the audience—from the first moment. And they never let go. Eloquent yet elemental, athletic yet spiritual, they mix their cultural heritage with the contemporary choreography of Artistic Director Neil Ieremia to conquer the stage. Expect a highly physical performance, rich in the storytelling traditions of the South Pacific and expressed with raw power, unique beauty, and finesse.