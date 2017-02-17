Bodies of Work

March is featured as month of photography in Denver. Most of the Galleries in the area will be featuring photo exhibits. We are featuring two artists who have a very different approach to photographing the human body.

Ted Taquechi is a local artist who takes the shape and form of the human body to an almost landscape feel in his work. Teds photos are almost sensual in nature and speak to the fluidity and softness of the human form.

Sophie Klafter is a photographer from New York who has worked with VSA Colorado on a variety of projects most recently the “25 Stories 25 Years” project in Boulder. These photographs explore the artist’s personal struggles with disability, femininity, and body image. These are some very personal and brave photographs never shown in a gallery setting.