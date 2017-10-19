Bread Making Class

In this class participants will learn all the tips and tricks to baking that perfect loaf of bread. We’ll cover both yeasted and sourdough breads and talk about kneading and shaping techniques to take all the stress out of home-made bread to leave you with a beautiful and delicious loaf. We’ll also cover the no-knead form of bread making for those looking for a more hands-off approach, and cover the secrets to baking with whole and stone-ground grains.