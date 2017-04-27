Breaking the Jemima Code

Cookbooks are recognized as an important way women assert their individuality, develop their minds and structure their lives. With that in mind, Toni Tipton-Martin, an award-winning food journalist, relied upon a vast network of public and private archives to tell a remarkable history in her acclaimed book, The Jemima Code: Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks. She put on the aprons of great black cooks and peeked into their recipe collections. She shares how her work destroyed a myth and is reconstructing a new role model with a lot more wisdom than just the recipe for great pancakes.