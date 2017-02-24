Bus Stop Bus Stop at the Arvada Center just outside Denver, Colorado.

By William Inge

Directed by Allison Watrous

Bo is a boastful but innocent cowboy who plans to get Cherie to the altar, kicking and screaming if necessary. But Cherie, a worldly nightclub singer, has plans of her own. When their bus is stranded in a snowstorm, they seek refuge in an isolated roadside diner along with their fellow travelers. As the night goes on, these snowbound strangers share their secrets and dreams. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, William Inge, mixes moments of uproarious comedy and heartbreaking tenderness to explore the many nuances of love and longing.

Bus Stop is presented by the Arvada Center's Black Box repertory theatre company