C-Level @ Mile High

Great Fun, Great Networking, Great Food, and great auctions (and yes free parking)

C-Level at Mile High is Colorado Technology Association (CTA) largest fundraiser, packed with a C-Level celeb auction, silent and live auctions. This fundraiser helps CTA carry out its mission of fueling Colorado's economy through technology. C-Level is the perfect opportunity to build relationships, with peers, be introduced to tech companies, and influential IT leaders. The setting at Mile High is like no other within Colorado. In 2016 C-level had more than $1 BILLION in IT spending among the 60 celebrity executives. #clevel2017