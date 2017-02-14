Garden Art Family Workshop: Calder Inspired Planters

Embark on a journey of art and nature as a family while exploring the artwork of Alexander Calder in the Gardens. This hands-on workshop allows families to experience art in an inspiring and active way. Each child makes a planter inspired by the exhibition. Family Workshops are a great way for families to spend time together while discovering the beauty, diversity and importance of plants. Classes are designed for families with children ages 5-10.
Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado View Map