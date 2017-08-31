Homeschool Day: Art Exploration

Journey through art and nature while engaging in a garden-wide exploration of the Calder: Monumental exhibition. Explore how art and science work together and make a work of art inspired by the exhibition. Homeschool Days offer families the opportunity to explore plant-based themes through a variety of hands-on activities, tours and take-home projects. Activities are designed for children ages five and up, however all ages are welcome to attend.
Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado View Map
$12 child, $7 each adult and non-participating sibling over the age of 2.