Homeschool Day: Art Exploration

to Google Calendar - Homeschool Day: Art Exploration - 2017-08-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Homeschool Day: Art Exploration - 2017-08-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Homeschool Day: Art Exploration - 2017-08-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Homeschool Day: Art Exploration - 2017-08-31 18:00:00

$12 child, $7 each adult and non-participating sibling over the age of 2.

Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado

Journey through art and nature while engaging in a garden-wide exploration of the Calder: Monumental exhibition. Explore how art and science work together and make a work of art inspired by the exhibition. Homeschool Days offer families the opportunity to explore plant-based themes through a variety of hands-on activities, tours and take-home projects. Activities are designed for children ages five and up, however all ages are welcome to attend.

Info

Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado View Map

Classes, Lectures & Forums, Kidstuff

Visit Event Website

$12 child, $7 each adult and non-participating sibling over the age of 2.

to Google Calendar - Homeschool Day: Art Exploration - 2017-08-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Homeschool Day: Art Exploration - 2017-08-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Homeschool Day: Art Exploration - 2017-08-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Homeschool Day: Art Exploration - 2017-08-31 18:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™