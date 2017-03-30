Celebrating Colorado's Extraordinary Women

Colorado Women's Hall of Fame Portrait Exhibit at University of Denver - Opening Reception. This portrait exhibit features all 152 CO Women’s Hall of Fame inductees, with biographical information and highlights of their impact on Colorado and the world. Hosted by DU’s Colorado Women’s College. Come and view a selection of the panels and portraits of inductees who have made their mark in philanthropy, science, the arts, law, and advocacy, meet the organizers of the Hall, and mingle with some of the these extraordinary women.

Light refreshments will be served. This event is FREE, but registration is required http://www.cogreatwomen.org/events/university-denver-portrait-exhibitreception/- visit site for registration link .

Exhibit runs from Monday, March 27th through Monday, June 26th at three University of Denver campus locations: Anderson Academic Commons, Bonfils Stanton Music Library, and Colorado Women’s College.