Children's Day Japanese Carp Kites

In this workshop, students will make paper carp kites while learning about holidays celebrated by families in Japan.

This event will be held in the Museum basement classroom. Due to the historic nature of the house, this area is not handicap accessible. Contact the Museum for any accommodation needs.

A minimum of five pre-registered attendees is required for the workshop. If the minimum is not reached, refunds will be offered.

Register at: https://carpkites.eventbrite.com

Cost: $9.43 - $11.54