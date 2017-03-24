Children’s Diabetes Foundation's 39th Annual Brass Ring Luncheon and Fashion Show

Join the Children’s Diabetes Foundation this spring to celebrate their 39th Annual Brass Ring Luncheon and Fashion Show benefitting programs of the Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. The event will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Denver Marriott City Center.

This year’s fashion show will feature the work of Marc Bouwer, prominent New York designer and also include a silent auction, where attendees can bid on over 60+ gift baskets of differing themes and sizes, and a live auction, featuring fabulous trips and experiences.

Event proceeds will benefit The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation whose mission is to raise funds to support programs of education, awareness and research, and treatment.

For more information about the event, please call 303-863-1200. For more information on the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, please visit www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org