Chris Schranck

Schranck gets most of his inspiration from life experiences, traveling, nature and other artists. Finding found objects and making them a part of the composition is a large part of his work. Observing nature and what nature does to man made objects is a lot of what goes into the focus of his paintings. You will also see a great deal of texture and contrast. Not only is the work a great composition from a distance, but get up close to see the wonderful details. Hand painted glass live demonstration by the artist at the opening reception: Sat., March 4, 7-10p.m.

Chris will be setting up a temporary studio at Gallery 1505 during the month of March. He will be performing live demonstrations for the public on select dates, March 7th, 11th, 15th, and the 25th. Hours of demonstration will be from 7pm until 10pm.