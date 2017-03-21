Civic Center Moves: Free Fitness Tribe w/ November Project- Denver

Wednesday Mornings (6:15 a.m. -7:00 a.m.) Year-Round: Free Fitness Tribe with November Project-Denver

Civic Center: Alternates between the Greek Theater and the Capitol Steps

November Project is a free, grassroots, fitness tribe aimed at building community that relies on the accountability of our members to show up each morning regardless of the weather conditions or their busy schedules. Our exercise routines are scalable in order to allow us to bring people of all shapes, sizes, and athletic abilities together in the same venue to run, climb, and burpee at their own pace. In 45-minutes, we get in a tough workout, meet new friends and set a positive tone for the day ahead.