Civic Center Moves: Athlete Strong w/ Bodies by Perseverance

NEW CLASS: Wednesday Lunchtimes (12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.): Athlete Strong w/ Bodies by Perseverance

To excel in any sport or workout, power and speed must be incorporated for an athlete to move explosively through space. By training to be strong, fast and capable of maintaining a high level of strength or power output for an extended period, you will develop a lean and muscular body. In this class, there will be speed, agility, conditioning and strength moves which include bodyweight, ladders, drills, boxing and core.