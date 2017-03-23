Civic Center Moves: Yoga Cross w/ The River & Fitness in the City

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80202

Thursday Lunchtimes (11:00 a.m. -12 noon): Yoga Cross w/ The River and Fitness in the City

Yoga Cross is a dynamic combination of functional fitness and yoga all in one hour. Participants will complete 30 minutes of functional fitness training followed by 30 minutes of power vinyasa yoga. Yoga Cross will elevate your heart-rate, strengthen your body, and bring balance to mind and spirit.  All levels welcome. This unique class format is a collaboration between Fitness in the City and The River Power Vinyasa Yoga.

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80202

